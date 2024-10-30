Rebuilding after the wildfire: Parks Canada changes the Town of Jasper Land Use Policy

In collaboration with the Municipality of Jasper, Parks Canada updates the Town of Jasper Land Use Policy to guide the recovery of the community.

JASPER, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Jasper homeowners are navigating the choices for rebuilding their homes after the Jasper Wildfire ignited structures in the town of Jasper in July 2024. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting residents as they rebuild, working side-by-side with the Municipality of Jasper.

Today, Ministerial Lead for Jasper Recovery, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, released updates to local land use policy in the town of Jasper. The changes simplify the process of rebuilding for anyone who lost structures within the townsite. This builds on the momentum of Bill C-76, passed unanimously in Parliament to enable the transfer of some development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada, with the Municipality of Jasper, have been working closely together through the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre. Together, they outlined a 5-phase approach to rebuilding Jasper. Today's launch of the Rebuilding Guide marks the completion of Phase 1. This guide summarizes updates to the Town of Jasper Land Use Policy and Architectural Motif Guidelines to simplify the rebuilding process.

The land use policy changes focus on making rebuilding easier for Jasperites, rebuilding with wildfire in mind, increasing housing options, climate resilience and sustainability. Individual changes are increasing community resilience to wildfire by requiring the use of noncombustible materials on the exterior of new buildings being rebuilt, and that the 1.5 m area around them are noncombustible. Key changes to support housing include allowing leaseholders with lots formerly zoned for single-detached dwellings to build either one or two primary dwelling units on a lot, reduced parking requirements, making subdivision easier and more options for accessory dwellings. Newly established minimum standards and guidance for those who wish to go beyond the minimum standard encourage a balance between safety and increased housing. This approach will provide the flexibility for innovation by homeowners while promoting essential safety and resilience while maintaining the unique character of the national park community.

Quotes

"Our Government is simplifying process and policies to help Jasperites rebuild their homes and businesses, as quickly and efficiently as possible. We are in this together, and for as long as it takes to get Jasper back to its former glory. Streamlining things will help the community recover now, while strengthening their resiliency for any future threats that come from a changing climate."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"By making these changes quickly and in close collaboration with the Municipality of Jasper, Parks Canada is making it easier for people to get back in their homes and businesses to open their door. We are cutting red tape to empower Jasper to lead its own recovery, with the full support of the Federal Government, while working closely with the province."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre



"Rebuilding Jasper is about more than about restoring lost structures; it's an opportunity to reimagine our future with a focus on sustainability and resilience. By collaborating with Parks Canada, we can ensure that Jasper rebuilds in a sustainable way, integrating innovative practices that better protect our homes, our businesses and the environment, enhancing our community for residents and for our essential visitor economy. Together, we can create a more vibrant community that thrives on resilience, innovation, and unity, forging a path forward toward a brighter future for all."

Richard Ireland

Mayor, Municipality of Jasper

Quick Facts

The Jasper Wildfire Complex destroyed 820 housing units, leaving a significant portion of the town's population without homes.

The Federal Government introduced Bill C-76, an Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act, on September 18, 2024 . On October 3, 2024 , the bill received Royal Assent by the Governor General. The bill enables Parks Canada to transfer some of the authority for land use planning and development to the Municipality of Jasper .

. On , the bill received Royal Assent by the Governor General. The bill enables Parks Canada to transfer some of the authority for land use planning and development to the Municipality of . Parks Canada's Field Unit Superintendent has the authority to make changes to policy related to land use and development. Until the formal transfer of authority occurs, Parks Canada will continue to accept and consider applications for development in the Municipality of Jasper .

Field Unit Superintendent has the authority to make changes to policy related to land use and development. Until the formal transfer of authority occurs, Parks Canada will continue to accept and consider applications for development in the Municipality of . The 5-phased rebuilding approach was shared in September, 2024, with updates on each phase shared online.

The Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC) is the central hub created for ensuring collaboration between all levels of governments (federal, provincial and municipal), and is currently working to ensure that processes related to rebuilding are streamlined and efficient.

Related Documents

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-962-0686, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]