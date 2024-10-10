Reopenings support businesses and residents whose livelihoods rely directly and indirectly on hosting and guiding visitors to Jasper National Park.

JASPER NATIONAL PARK, AB, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, some of the most visited places in Jasper National Park are reopening! Visitor experiences that have reopened since the Jasper Wildfire Complex required closing the entire park include: Miette Hot Springs, the Columbia Icefields, Sunwapta Falls, Pyramid Lake, Athabasca Falls, Old Fort Point and Lake Annette.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and in a newly appointed role as Ministerial Lead to Jasper, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced fall and winter backcountry camping availability, an update on winter activities expected in Jasper, and the reopening of Maligne Road on Friday, October 11, 2024. The Parks Canada Reservation System will have select backcountry sites available to book on October 10, 2024 at 14:00 p.m. MST.

The economy of Jasper depends on visitors and the Government of Canada is committed to welcoming tourists to Jasper National Park following the Jasper Wildfire Complex. As one of the hardest hit areas during the wildfire, Maligne Road is a significant reopening—in addition to all the incredible work to open many other popular areas. Parks Canada will continue to reopen areas of Jasper National Park as soon as it is safe to do so.

The reopening of the major visitor experience areas within Jasper National Park ensures that Jasper residents, Canadians and international visitors alike can make plans to enjoy this iconic winter destination. Winter activities this year in Jasper will include many of the beloved experiences the park is known for, including winter events and outdoor recreation experiences like cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, skating, and flat-packed trails for walking and fat biking.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance. Jasper National Park has launched an interactive map of what's open to simplify trip planning. While in Jasper, visitors can stop by the Jasper National Park Visitor Information Centre in the heart of downtown for advice and recommendations on making the most of their of their Parks Canada experience.

"Jasper National Park's reopening this winter is a testament to the resilience of our ecosystems and the dedication of our communities. We are committed to protecting these natural treasures while ensuring they remain accessible for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Jasper National Park is home to some of the most beautiful and most visited places in Canada. Visitors and locals alike are planning their winter holidays and today's announcement signals to the world that Jasper National Park is open for business. I saw firsthand the devastation wrought by the wildfire and it broke my heart. Returning today for the third time since the fire, I can assure visitors that the views will still take your breath away. Anyone who has ever had a connection to Jasper and those who have yet to experience this wonderful place are invited to come check it out for themselves."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"As we prepare to welcome winter in Jasper, we celebrate the remarkable teamwork that continues to fuel our recovery efforts, enabling us to offer a vibrant array of winter tourism options. Thanks to the dedication of our local partners, businesses, and recovery teams, we are excited to present a winter experience that highlights the breathtaking beauty of Jasper's mountain landscape and reflects our enduring resilience as a community."

His Worship Richard Ireland

Mayor of Jasper

"A fully operational winter season in Jasper is a testament to the resilience of our community and the natural beauty surrounding us. We're excited to welcome visitors to experience the magic of the fall and winter here, made possible by the dedication of our local partners and strong business community. Visiting our community is essential to sustaining local employment and driving economic stability. This season reflects the strength of Jasper and our commitment to making this truly unique place open and enjoyable for all."

Tyler Riopel

CEO, Tourism Jasper

Parks Canada protects Canada's natural and cultural treasures while contributing to Canada's world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, Jasper National Park is Canada's second most visited national park.

protects natural and cultural treasures while contributing to world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, is second most visited national park. Before opening areas of the park impacted by wildfire, Parks Canada must consider public safety, ecological recovery and visitor experience. Some area closures remain in place for visitor safety; closures within Jasper townsite continue out of respect for residents during the restoration process.

Parks Canada has assessed reopened areas for fire danger and removed dangerous trees. When you are in fire affected areas, be aware of your surroundings. Rain, snow and wind weather events could create unstable conditions.

has assessed reopened areas for fire danger and removed dangerous trees. When you are in fire affected areas, be aware of your surroundings. Rain, snow and wind weather events could create unstable conditions. Please obey all signs and if you're heading out on the trails, check the Jasper National Park website for information about day hiking and trail conditions.

website for information about day hiking and trail conditions. Local businesses need your support. Check the Municipality of Jasper - What's Open? Website.

