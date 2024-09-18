Rebuilding after the fire: Government of Canada introduces legislation to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities to the Municipality of Jasper

Bringing amendments to the Canada National Parks Act is an important step in giving the Municipality of Jasper enhanced power to accelerate the rebuilding process.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents and local business owners of Jasper continue to face the devasting impacts following the wildfire that went through the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park in July 2024. With rising average temperatures creating drier conditions and more intense wildfires, firefighter crews did a heroic job in saving 70% of the infrastructure in the townsite.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, introduced new legislation, a Bill entitled "An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act", during debate at first reading in the House of Commons. The Bill will enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper, which will help rebuild the 30% of the town that was destroyed by fire.

This legislation is an important step in delivering on the Government of Canada's commitment to support the community and local businesses in the National Park as they rebuild over the coming years. By transferring these planning and development authorities to the municipality, it gives the town of Jasper, businesses and residents greater control to manage the rebuilding process and shape the future of Jasper, in partnership with Parks Canada and when the community is ready to exercise these powers. It creates a simplified process for residents and developers for residents to rebuild, while removing any potential barriers.

Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper have been working towards the transfer of land use planning and development authorities to the municipality since 2022, however, following the devastating wildfire in July, the Government has made it a legislative priority for the first week of the Parliamentary session.

Authorities will be officially transferred once the Municipality of Jasper develops a Community Plan, that complies with Alberta's Municipal Government Act. Once the bill receives Royal assent, the Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada will develop a new local government agreement for the Municipality of Jasper that addresses land use planning and will work together to ensure an orderly transition for this important function.

"The residents of Jasper have shown incredible spirit and resiliency during such a difficult time after the terrible fire. We are here to support them every step of the way to rebuild the town as quickly and as best as we can. The legislation we pushed to introduce today helps to streamline and simplify processes that will allow the Municipality of Jasper to rebuild quickly to meet the needs of local residents and business owners."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada, will continue to work with the Municipality of Jasper, the Province of Alberta, and other key groups to meet the urgent need to support the people of Jasper in restoring their community."

The Honourable Randy Boissoneault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre



"As a municipality, we've always valued the opportunity to increase our role in planning and development in a manner consistent with our unique form of shared jurisdiction with the federal government. We welcome this legislative change which will enable the migration of some land use planning and development responsibilities to Jasper which will be so critical as we continue to work with Parks Canada to recover from the summer's wildfires and rebuild our iconic national park community."

Richard Ireland

Mayor, Municipality of Jasper

Land use planning is a process of regulating the use of lands by providing guidance on appropriate zoning, with the goal of ensuring efficient use of space, environmental conservation, minimization of sprawl, and maximization of economic, social and community opportunities. Development relates to requirements for activities on lands within a land use framework. For example, while land use planning may designate an area (zone) for single family use, development rules strive to ensure that the homes have a particular architectural motif and support consistency in the provision of municipal services and utilities.

Parks Canada and the Municipality have been discussing approaches to sharing responsibilities since 2002. Public and Indigenous consultations were held in early 2023 and a What We Heard Report published in October 2023 .

