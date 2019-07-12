Reappointment of the Chairman of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the federal bridges in the Montreal area is essential to facilitating travel for residents of and visitors to the region, and to moving millions of dollars in goods across the country each day.

Today the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced the reappointment of Paul T. Kefalas as Chairman of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) Board of Directors for a period of one year.

Mr. Kefalas is a businessman and career executive with over 30 years of experience. He has held senior executive positions in several Canadian and international companies that excel in global production operations, power technology and infrastructure projects.

Since 2008, he has been Chairman of the JCCBI Board of Directors where he has overseen activities surrounding the completion of projects, such as the reinforcement of the structure of the old Champlain Bridge and major work to reinforce and stabilize the approaches of the Jacques Cartier Bridge. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) from 2000 to 2002, and was a member of the Chancellor's Associates of Concordia University from 1998 to 2002.

Mr. Kefalas has a wealth of engineering experience, which he acquired at Bell Canada, General Electric and Asea Brown Boveri Inc. (ABB), and was a key player in power and automation technologies. He held various positions at ABB from 1987 to 2005, including Director of the Power Technology Division for the United States and Mexico in 2004, and Director of the Power Technology Division for Canada in 2003.

Quote

"I am delighted to announce the reappointment of Paul Kefalas, which will ensure the continuity of JCCBI's activities as it prepares to begin work on the deconstruction of the old Champlain Bridge. JCCBI plays a very important role in ensuring the continued safety and longevity of Montreal's federal bridges. Mr. Kefalas' experience and expertise will continue to be a significant asset to the organization, which can provide the foundation for a successful future."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

JCCBI is a Crown Corporation that operates at arm's length from the government and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.





JCCBI owns and operates five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area:

area: the Jacques Cartier Bridge;



the Melocheville Tunnel;



the Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion); and

(federal portion); and

the Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion).



the Champlain Bridge (which is no longer in service) and the Estacade;

JCCBI is responsible for the deconstruction of the Champlain Bridge. This major project will begin in 2020 and is expected to take three years to complete.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

