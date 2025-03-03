REALTY ONE GROUP PARTNERS WITH REAL ESTATE'S LEADING INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE EXPERT TO EXPAND GLOBALLY

Larry Oberly Joins the UNBrokerage to Find Strategic Partners and Open More Dynamic Locations Around the World

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has partnered with global real estate franchising expert, Larry Oberly, to throttle up its rapid international expansion as the powerhouse brand celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Since 2021, Realty ONE Group has expanded from locations in just the U.S. and Canada to 25 countries worldwide. In 2024 alone, UNleashed by Oberly and Realty ONE Group's Vice President of International, Daniel Hernandez, the popular franchisor sold master franchising rights to six new countries and 28 new offices in its existing international locations.

"This is just the beginning of our massive efforts to paint the globe gold," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder. "We want entrepreneurs and real estate professionals around the world to achieve greater success faster, just like our ONE Family in North America."

Oberly has 34 years of direct franchising experience in real estate, quick service restaurants and printing services. He led domestic and global operations for nearly 20 years with RE/MAX, at times responsible for more than 4,000 offices and 50,000 real estate professionals in 100 countries. He is an International Franchise Association Certified Franchise Executive with the International Franchise Association and is a member of the IFA International Committee.

"I am excited about helping guide the growing number of exceptional Realty ONE Group Master Franchisees and help them achieve their business and personal goals," said Oberly.

Danny Hernandez has been an independent real estate broker since 1989, establishing and managing multiple offices across Florida and abroad. With decades of experience in sales and real estate, Hernandez is growing Realty ONE Group's global presence with his extensive network of connections including those he's made through his service with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) .

"We'll continue to make history in real estate globally - with 2025 as our best year yet! - leveraging the success of our outstanding network and our proven model," said Hernandez.

Realty ONE Group was recently named the the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly-competitive 2025 Franchise 500® list, just as the global franchisor celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The UNBrokerage as it is known in the industry has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., and 25 more countries, recently expanding into Bonaire and Curacao.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 25 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Larry Oberly, [email protected]; Danny Hernandez, [email protected]