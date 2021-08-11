SMAX as a service (SaaS) now available to keep enterprise customers' data in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - RealIT Management today announced that the trusted IT service management (ITSM) solution, Micro Focus SMAX, is now available as a service with Canada's recent data sovereignty regulations top of mind. Micro Focus SMAX a highly scalable Enterprise ITSM solution built on machine learning and analytics to help drive down costs and improve quality of service with a broad choice of deployment options.

"As companies shift to working from home, the need for remote support continues to increase, bringing more challenges to traditional on-premises deployments. Users must be able to reach their service desk from anywhere and service desk agents must be able to resolve issues without having to physically come into the office," said Edward Pham, RealIT Management president. "Our hosted Micro Focus SMAX solution allows for our enterprise customers to bring the work to their employees, rather than having to bring their employees to the office. The solution includes all of the standard ITIL processes, plus a highly interactive service portal that allows for us to easily onboard a new customer in just a few short days."

Micro Focus SMAX accelerates time to value and drives down the total cost of ownership (TCO) with the following capabilities:

Machine learning built-in and configured into the core of the product without additional charge

Auto-categorization of tickets and automated analysis of incident patterns to speed up issue resolution and reduce service disruptions

A smart virtual agent that understands natural language to reduce service desk cost and provide end-users with instant resolutions

Smart change analytics which improves change success rate and minimizes unplanned service outages

Entirely codeless configurations that drastically speed up implementation times and upgrades - SaaS customers will always be updated to the latest version

A simple subscription model that allows transparent, flexible, and scalable payments

"Canadian enterprises executing a digital transformation strategy need solutions that improve user engagement and deliver IT and enterprise services on demand, while strictly adhering to the government's data privacy laws," said Scott Walston, President of North America Sales, Micro Focus. "SMAX is the only multi-cloud Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solution on the market today with entirely-codeless configuration, enabling customers to keep their data in Canada and take advantage of advanced analytics, while dramatically reducing implementation times and the overall total cost of ownership."

RealIT provides industry leading software solutions to companies throughout Canada, helping them deliver the results needed to move their businesses forward. With Micro Focus SMAX's comprehensive approach to enterprise service management, RealIT is a trusted partner to Canadian businesses as they adapt to the new normal of remote work.

