Ontario fire services share personal holiday safety tips in new video series

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is launching the annual 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety campaign to remind Ontarians to take proper fire safety precautions and stay fire safe this holiday season.

This year, the campaign features testimonials from fire department personnel across Ontario, grounding the safety advice in real-life, frontline experience. Each day, from December 12 to 23, a new video will be posted featuring a fire service professional for each of the daily themes, with tips about what you can do to keep the holidays fire safe. These authentic stories aim to spark connection and ignite Ontarians to stay safe this season. Follow @ONFireMarshal on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram to watch and share daily videos from Ontario's fire service. Your local fire department's social media may also feature additional content.

"This time of year is bittersweet for the fire service as we continue to see an increased number of fatal fires during the months around the holidays," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Prevention is the best way to stay fire safe and by making fire safety a priority, you can avoid unnecessary disaster."

The OFM is encouraging Ontarians to follow the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety across social networks, share the videos and to pay attention to the tips and advice that can keep your family safe this season.

Schedule of Topics:



December 12: Holiday lights

December 13: Tree watering

December 14: Candles and decorations

December 15: Smoke alarms

December 16: Carbon monoxide alarms

December 17: Extension cords December 18: Kids in the kitchen

December 19: Home fire escape plans

December 20: Cooking

December 21: Heating sources

December 22: Smoking

December 23: Lithium-ion batteries

The 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety campaign was developed in partnership with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council, the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officer's Association, the Ontario Association of Fire Educators and fire departments across the province.

Quick Facts:

The video campaign features fire professionals from Callander, Central Elgin, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, Oakville, Mississauga, Stratford, East Gwillimbury, Belleville, Kitchener and Brock.

OFM data indicates November to January is when the highest number of residential fire deaths occur.

Cooking remains the top cause of residential fires while careless smoking remains the top cause of fatal fires.

Last holiday season, from November 2024 to January 2025, there was 24 fatal residential fires, resulting in 26 deaths.

Test your smoke alarm once a month, replace the batteries every year and replace your smoke alarm every ten years.

Quotes:

"As we gather with family and friends this holiday season it's important to remember that fire safety starts at home. Protecting Ontario means doing what we can to prevent avoidable fires. Taking simple steps like checking smoke alarms, staying alert in the kitchen, and using care with candles will help keep our families and communities safe, and ensure everyone has a joyful festive season."

– Hon. Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario

"As we look forward to enjoying gatherings with family and friends during this holiday season, it's important to stay safe and be prepared. From assembling winter emergency kits to creating a fire safe plan, taking a few straightforward steps now can help prevent emergencies and support worry-free celebrations. By working together, we can all enjoy safe and happy holidays."

– Hon. Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

