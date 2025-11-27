As holiday deals roll out, the OFM reminds Ontarians to choose certified devices and to follow manufacturers' instructions for device use and disposal.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals flood inboxes and shopping carts, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is reminding Ontarians that not all deals are created equal -- especially when it comes to lithium-ion battery-powered devices. Many of the season's most popular gifts -- from e-scooters and wireless headphones to power tools and toys -- run on lithium-ion batteries. While these batteries are safe when used correctly, improper charging, damaged battery cells, or counterfeit products can lead to overheating, fires, or even explosions.

"We want Ontarians to enjoy their new technology safely," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Certified lithium-ion batteries are designed with built-in protections, but those safeguards only work when products are used as intended. Purchasing gifts from reputable retailers, following manufacturers' recommendations for charging, and proper disposal are the best ways to prevent lithium-ion battery fires."

The OFM is encouraging everyone to follow a few simple precautions when buying and using lithium-ion batteries and related devices this holiday season.

Buying Safely

Buy from reputable retailers . Stick to recognized stores or authorized sellers to avoid counterfeit lithium-ion batteries and chargers.

. Stick to recognized stores or authorized sellers to avoid counterfeit lithium-ion batteries and chargers. Look for certification marks . Choose devices, batteries, and chargers certified by a recognized Canadian certification organization (CSA, cUL, or cETL).

. Choose devices, batteries, and chargers certified by a recognized Canadian certification organization (CSA, cUL, or cETL). Be cautious of "too good to be true" deals. Cheap or unbranded electronics often skip essential safety requirements and testing.

Using Safely

Use the charger and battery that came with your device. Don't mix or substitute parts.

Don't mix or substitute parts. Charge on hard, flat surfaces. Avoid beds, couches, or anything that can trap heat.

Avoid beds, couches, or anything that can trap heat. Unplug once fully charged. Avoid charging overnight or when unattended.

Avoid charging overnight or when unattended. Keep lithium-ion batteries away from heat, water, and flammable materials.

Watch for warning signs. Stop using any battery that is swollen, leaking, discoloured, or smells odd.

Disposing Safely

Never throw batteries in household garbage or recycling bins. They can spark fires during transport or disposal.

They can spark fires during transport or disposal. Recycle properly. Take batteries and battery-powered devices to an approved drop-off or hazardous waste site. Contact your local municipality for safe disposal instructions.

Take batteries and battery-powered devices to an approved drop-off or hazardous waste site. Contact your local municipality for safe disposal instructions. Store damaged batteries safely. Place them in a glass container and keep them away from heat until disposal.

"Even one small step -- like using the right charger or unplugging before bed -- can prevent a fire," added Fire Marshal Pegg. "A few extra seconds of caution can make all the difference and help ensure a safe, worry-free holiday season."

For more information, safety resources, and downloadable materials, visit ChargedForLife.ca, Ontario's dedicated public education website for lithium-ion battery fire safety.

