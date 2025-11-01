Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs November 1 to 7

TORONTO , Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - From November 1 to 7, Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is recognized across Ontario to highlight the deadly dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) and to stress the importance of having working CO alarms in homes to save lives.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is lethal and undetectable without a working CO alarm. Each year, Ontario records multiple deaths from accidental exposure to CO – lives that could have been saved with the installation of a working CO alarm.

Since 2014, CO alarms have been required by Ontario law outside all sleeping areas in homes with fuel-fired appliances, fireplaces or attached garages.

Ontario is expanding these requirements in the new year to further protect residents from CO exposure.

Starting January 1, 2026, homes that contain a fuel-fired appliance, fireplace, attached garage or that receive heated air from a fuel-fired appliance located outside the home, such as in a utility shed, will be required to have CO alarms installed on every storey of the home, including storeys with and without sleeping areas.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning is serious and lethal and there is no excuse to not take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Because only a CO alarm will alert you to exposure, I'm pleased that we are expanding protection in Ontario to prevent CO injuries and deaths with these new Fire Code requirements."

Expanded CO alarm requirements will also apply to multi-unit residential buildings such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, motels and retirement homes. In addition, CO alarms will now be mandatory in buildings that contain care occupancies where residents require special care and need assistance to evacuate an emergency.

Under the Fire Code, CO alarms are permitted to be hardwired, battery-operated or plug-in devices. Many devices on the market are combined units that include both a smoke alarm and a CO alarm in one device.

Here are tips to prevent the build-up of CO in homes:

Ensure all fuel-burning appliances, heating systems and fireplaces are inspected and cleaned by a qualified technician annually. This is particularly important in the colder months when these appliances are used more frequently

If an unknown leak or blockage has developed, CO exposure in the home could occur. Find a registered contractor at COSafety.ca

Keep exhaust vents and chimneys clear of bird and squirrel nests, leaves and other debris to ensure proper ventilation and routine operation of appliances

Never use barbecues, portable fuel-burning camping equipment or gas-powered generators indoors, including inside the garage

For information on CO alarm maintenance and more, visit Ontario.ca/CarbonMonoxide or contact your local fire department for questions about CO alarm requirements.

Quick Facts:

According to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), over 65 per cent of all injuries and deaths due to carbon monoxide in Ontario occur in homes

Expanded CO alarm requirements under the Ontario Fire Code come into effect January 1, 2026

Exposure to CO can cause flu-like symptoms without a fever

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

MEDIA CONTACT: Office of the Fire Marshal, [email protected]