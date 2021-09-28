"For this campaign, the Commission is privileged to count on diverse voices to make itself better known to the public. A secretary, a student and an entrepreneur who won their discrimination case with the support of the Commission, a former youth in care, the Chairman of the Board of the STM, employees and a member of the Commission, all of these people testify to the crucial, though often unrecognized, role of the Commission in the respect and protection of human rights and youth rights in Québec," said Philippe-André Tessier, President of the Commission.

The first video features Joel DeBellefeuille, a black entrepreneur who was racially profiled and won his case before the Human Rights Tribunal with the support of the Commission. He explains the difference between the Commission and the Tribunal, as this confusion exists in the minds of many.

The 8 testimonies put forward important messages about the Commission's main mandates:

The Commission ensures the enforcement of the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms, which protects everyone in Québec.

The Commission's investigative powers in human rights matters are limited to certain situations: discrimination, harassment, and exploitation of an elderly person or a person with a disability.

The Commission conducts investigations, but the Human Rights Tribunal makes the rulings.

The Commission and the Director of Youth Protection (DYP) play distinct roles for the well-being of children.

The Commission's child protection investigations aim to correct the situation of children whose rights have been violated.

The Commission enforces the Act respecting equal access to employment.

Disability is the number one ground for reasonable accommodation requests received by the Commission.

The Commission, for Real awareness campaign - which includes 8 videos and a Web page with additional information - is on the Commission's Website: https://www.cdpdj.qc.ca/en/our-services/activities-and-services/commission-for-real

The videos are broadcasted on the social networks under the hashtag #TheCommissionForReal.

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (Human Rights and Youth Commission) ensures the promotion and respect of the principles set out in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights recognized in the Youth Protection Act are respected and promoted. In addition, the Commission oversees compliance with the Act respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies.

