Real Luck Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Real Luck Group Ltd. ("Real Luck" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCK), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Real Luck Group Limited is the parent company of Luckbox.com, a fully licensed global esports-wagering website dedicated to serving the global esports community, offering a safe and unique experience for players. www.realluckgroup.com