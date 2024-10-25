Real estate development families donate $30M toward UHN's new surgical tower

This is the largest single philanthropic gift to date in support of UHN Foundation's $300M fundraising campaign, which will help build the $1.1B tower at UHN's Toronto Western campus – the largest capital project in UHN's history. Slated for completion in 2028, the new 15-storey surgical tower will be purpose-built to prioritize the experience of patients and their families, featuring 82 private patient rooms, new critical care beds, and 20 state-of-the-art operating rooms equipped with the latest robotic equipment and real-time imaging technology. The tower is anticipated to add capacity to the health care system, helping increase surgeries by 20% and addressing wait times and surgical backlog in Ontario.

"We are proud to contribute to such a momentous project that will help transform patient care in our community," said the families in a joint statement. "We make this gift not only on behalf of our families, but on behalf and in honour of our larger HBNG family, to ensure that UHN can recruit and retain the very best surgical teams in the world by providing them with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment."

Premier Doug Ford was also in attendance at last night's Grand Cru live auction to help celebrate the gift and thank the families for their generosity.

"On behalf of the province, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the HBNG Charitable Foundation for their generous donation which will help build a new, state-of-the-art patient and surgical tower at Toronto Western Hospital," said Premier Ford. "This historic gift builds on our government's $800 million investment, and will help provide high-quality health care for patients here in Toronto and from across Ontario."

"This tower will revolutionize surgical innovation while also completely transforming how we care for patients and their families," said Julie Quenneville CEO of UHN Foundation. "We are so grateful to the D'Angelo, Maio and Memme families for their commitment to the well-being of our community, and for helping make UHN's bold visions a reality. We hope their generosity inspires others to contribute to our mission of helping Canada's #1 hospital reimagine health care."

For more information on the tower project or how to get involved,

visit uhnfoundation.ca/surgicaltower

For more information on the Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival, visit grandru.ca

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, and changing the status quo of health care – helping recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, complete critical capital projects, develop new treatments for disease, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

About University Health Network (UHN)

UHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 20,000 members of TeamUHN, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education at UHN and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. UHN.ca

SOURCE UHN Foundation

For media inquiries, please contact: Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-669-0638