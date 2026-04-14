Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach underscored the deep and growing Canada-Ireland relationship. Building on the Taoiseach's successful visit to Ottawa last September, they discussed opportunities to strengthen defence and security ties and grow trade and investment in key sectors, including energy and infrastructure.

Looking ahead to Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) beginning in July 2026, the leaders recognised the strategic importance of the Canada-EU partnership and discussed ongoing efforts to continue to deepen the relationship.

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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