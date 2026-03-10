OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East. They condemned Iran's strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure and underscored the need to prevent further regional escalation.

The leaders underscored opening secure access through the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada's support for efforts to safeguard international shipping and ensure freedom of navigation.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron discussed the global economic implications of the crisis, including the impact on rising energy prices. The Prime Minister welcomed the President convening G7 leaders tomorrow to discuss coordination and thanked him for his leadership as G7 President.

They agreed to increase coordination among G7 partners and to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.

