OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies, and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain, and succeed, through a joint tariff-response initiative announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable David Piccini, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Specifically, the Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response will deliver $228.8 million over three years, through the Canada–Ontario Labour Market Development Agreement (LMDA), to support workers in the softwood lumber, steel and automotive sectors, as well as other directly and indirectly tariff-affected industries. This new funding will help approximately 27,000 workers in Ontario build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response supports will be delivered through Ontario's established network of training programs and employment services, as well as through Skills Advance Ontario (SAO), a tariff‑response initiative designed for employers, workers, and jobseekers, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and,

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

These funds will help workers stay employed, upgrade their skills or retrain as industries adapt. It will also help Ontario employers retain experienced staff during periods of economic uncertainty. In addition, they will also support workforce development in high‑potential sectors such as health care, skilled trades, clean energy and natural resources.

Implementation of the Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining, in a changing economic landscape.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Ontario to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

-- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Workers are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve support when global tariffs put pressure on their jobs and industries. This investment will help workers access the training and supports they need to keep good-paying, union jobs and build new opportunities. Our government will always stand with workers and their families."

-- The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Ontario's workers are at the forefront of our economy, and our government will never shy away from helping them when it's needed. As tariffs continue to impact key sectors, we are standing with the workers and communities feeling these pressures the most. Through this funding, we're helping workers retrain, upgrade their skills and move into new opportunities so they can continue to work, thrive and support their families while keeping Ontario strong, competitive and resilient."

-- The Honourable David Piccini, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

"Ontario's workforce is among the most talented and highly sought after in the world, with deep capabilities across the steel, manufacturing, lumber, and automotive industries. As global supply chains undergo unprecedented realignment, the Canada-Ontario Workforce Tariff Response will equip workers with the skills and resources necessary to build a more competitive, resilient, and prosperous economy."

-- The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"We must stand together to protect the workers who depend on the good paying jobs in Ontario's forestry sector. The support provided through the Canada-Ontario Workforce Tariff Response will give workers the training and skills needed to build a more competitive, resilient forestry sector that can stand up to changing markets and trade uncertainties."

-- The Honourable Mike Harris, Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources

"Workers in Ontario's forest sector are facing real pressure from global tariffs and market shifts. By working together, our federal and provincial governments are ensuring forestry workers can access the training and employment supports they need to adapt, stay competitive and protect northern Ontario communities."

-- The Honourable Kevin Holland, Ontario's Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products

Through the Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response, the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are delivering targeted training and employment services to help workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthen community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests approximately $925 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements, which in Ontario supports training and employment services for approximately 270,000 people each year, including : 130,000 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 88,000 youth (15 to 29 years old), 106,000 mid‑career workers (35 to 54 years old) 76,000 workers from the trades, including 30,000 apprentices.

At the national level, the Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response prepares Ontario workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including the Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes, and the Defense Industrial Strategy.

Employment Ontario, funded in part through the Canada–Ontario Labour Market Development Agreement (LMDA), provides free employment services and training programs for jobseekers, workers and employers online, via phone, chat or in person at more than 700 service locations across Ontario. In the 2024–2025 fiscal year, the Employment Ontario network helped over 693,000 Ontarians.

Canada–Ontario Workforce Tariff Response funding may also support Protect Ontario Workers Employment Response (POWER) Centres, Better Jobs Ontario and Integrated Employment Services.

The Government of Ontario is accepting applications for the new Skills Advance Ontario program on an ongoing basis. Eligible employers and employment service and training service providers can submit their project proposals at https://www.ontario.ca/page/skills-advance-ontario-sao.

