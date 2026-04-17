OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual leaders' call focused on ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The call was co-hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer.

The leaders discussed the rapidly evolving security and economic situation affecting the Strait, including severe disruptions to global maritime traffic, energy markets, and critical supply chains. They welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and the announcement that Iran will be reopening the Strait. They underscored that threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz pose a direct challenge to international law, global economic stability, and global shipping.

Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada's full solidarity with Gulf partners who have faced recent retaliatory attacks and economic pressure. He welcomed France and the UK's leadership to advance coordinated diplomatic and planning efforts to restore safe and reliable passage through this essential corridor. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of international cooperation to protect navigation rights and promote stability for commercial shipping through a defensive framework grounded in international law.

Canada stands ready to take further action to ensure safe passage through the Strait, including through diplomatic engagement, international advocacy, and support for crew safety and security.

Prime Minister Carney urged all parties to remain engaged in negotiations and to avoid actions that could further destabilise the region.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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