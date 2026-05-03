YEREVAN, Armenia, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister Carney and President Metsola discussed the strong and growing relationship between Canada and the European Union (EU). The Prime Minister welcomed the report adopted by the European Parliament in March that calls for deeper Canada-EU cooperation to tackle security threats and boost trade. This builds on ambitious efforts to expand the Canada-EU partnership over the past year, including the New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future, the Security and Defence Partnership, and Canada's participation in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, becoming the first non-European country to do so.

The leaders discussed advancing collaboration across priority sectors, including critical minerals, energy, defence, digital technologies, and secure supply chains.

They agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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