YEREVAN, Armenia, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister Tusk welcomed Canada's strong and growing relationship with partners in the European Union, including Poland.

Building on Prime Minister Carney's visit to Poland last year and the launch of the Canada-Poland strategic partnership, the leaders discussed deepening collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including energy, aerospace, and defence. To that end, Prime Minister Carney invited Prime Minister Tusk to Canada later this year. They looked forward to Polish officials attending CANSEC in Ottawa, Canada, later this month, and Canada being the Lead Nation of the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, this September.

The prime ministers underscored their commitment to strengthening regional security on NATO's eastern flank, including through NATO's Canada-led Multinational Brigade in Latvia and Operation UNIFIER. Earlier this year, Canada announced the renewal of Operation UNIFIER to 2029.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Tusk agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]