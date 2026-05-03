YEREVAN, Armenia, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for his hospitality and for his invitation to join the Summit. This marks the first time a non-European leader has joined the Summit, and the first official visit to Armenia by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade.

The leaders emphasised the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Armenia, strengthened by the opening of a Canadian embassy in Yerevan in 2023 and the more than 60,000 Canadians of Armenian descent.

The leaders agreed to continue working together to advance shared priorities.

They agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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