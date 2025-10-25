KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The prime ministers emphasised strong momentum in the growing bilateral relationship between Canada and Laos, recently supported by the upgrading of Canada's office to a full embassy in Vientiane earlier this year. They discussed deepening cooperation across a wide range of priority sectors, including in energy, critical minerals, and technology.

As Canada seeks to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, the leaders discussed the importance of advancing a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement (FTA) to create transformative new opportunities for workers and businesses in Canada and ASEAN nations. During the meeting, Prime Minister Carney announced a $25 million commitment to help ASEAN member states engage with Canada on FTA negotiations.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Siphandone will remain in contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]