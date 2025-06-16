KANANASKIS, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Meloni for her leadership in G7 efforts to combat illicit drugs, and the leaders agreed to accelerate ongoing work to combat organized crime, transnational repression, and foreign interference. Building on their conversations in Rome last month, they also discussed deepening and diversifying commercial ties in the areas of energy, investment, and research and innovation.

The leaders underscored the growing economic relationship between Canada and Italy, as evidenced by the Italy–Canada Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation.

The two leaders agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Meloni agreed to remain in close contact.

