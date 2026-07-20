Statement by Prime Minister Carney congratulating Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- "On behalf of Canadians, I congratulate Andy Burnham on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

Canada and the UK have shared history, enduring ties, and deep connections between our peoples. The UK is Canada's largest trade partner in Europe, with trade having grown a third since 2024 – reaching $85 billion a year.

Over the past year, this partnership has rapidly expanded. With new, deeper cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, we are building stronger defence industries and supply chains, leveraging our military bases so our Armed Forces can train together, and supporting Ukraine through the Coalition of the Willing.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Burnham to build greater security, stability, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

I thank former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for his leadership, for his lifetime of public service, and for his partnership to deepen the historic ties between our nations. Throughout, and in the face of exceptional challenges, Prime Minister Starmer has acted with principle, determination, and collaboration. The world is safer and Allies are more united because of his efforts."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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