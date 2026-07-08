Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, on the margins of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Frederiksen on the formation of the new government in Denmark. The prime ministers reaffirmed the strong partnership between Canada and Denmark and discussed opportunities to increase cooperation on trade, defence, Arctic security, energy, and critical minerals. With bilateral trade having doubled over the past 10 years, the leaders agreed there is significant potential to expand partnerships between Canadian and Danish industries and businesses.

To deepen transatlantic cooperation and further contribute to NATO's collective defence, the Prime Minister confirmed that Canada will join Latvia and Denmark as the third Framework Nation for NATO's Multinational Division North (MND-N). As a high-readiness command, MND-N is entrusted with critical responsibilities to protect the northern Baltic Sea region. This includes planning and coordinating military operations, information sharing, and exercises. As a Framework Nation, the Canadian Armed Forces will take a leadership role in these efforts to defend NATO's Eastern Flank.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

The leaders reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing war of aggression. They agreed to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frederiksen agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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