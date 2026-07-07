Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on the margins of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

Canada and Germany have a robust bilateral relationship across commerce, defence, and energy. Germany is Canada's largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade valued at over $34 billion. To create new partnerships between workers and businesses in both countries, the leaders announced the launch of negotiations toward a Canada-Germany Strategic Partnership Agreement (Partnership Agreement). The Partnership Agreement will bring together cooperation across key priorities – including security and defence, technology, investment, supply chains and raw materials, energy, and space – under one umbrella, with concrete projects and commitments, to shape and advance cooperation in the years to come.

Canada and Germany are focused on attracting investment, creating jobs, expanding businesses, and harnessing each other's strengths to build.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor invited their foreign ministers to advance negotiations, with the intention of finalising the Partnership Agreement before the end of the year.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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