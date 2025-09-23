NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, Laurent Saint-Cyr, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Carney and President Saint-Cyr discussed the ongoing crisis in Haiti and Canada's support for the United Nations Security Council Resolution led by the United States and Panama. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for mechanisms to better support Haiti in this crisis.

Prime Minister Carney also underscored Canada's commitment to helping re-establish peace and security in Haiti, as well as to supporting a political transition process based on integrity and the principles of good governance.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact.

