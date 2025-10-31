GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

The leaders acknowledged the long history of cooperation between Canada and China, rooted in 55 years of diplomatic relations and trade. The leaders agreed that their meeting marked a turning point in the bilateral relationship. They affirmed their commitment to renewing the relationship between their two countries in a pragmatic and constructive way – building on recent engagement, including Prime Minister Carney's meeting with Premier Li at the United Nations General Assembly, and the visit from Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand, as well as the Premier of Saskatchewan.

Both leaders directed their officials to move quickly to resolve outstanding trade issues and irritants. They discussed solutions to respective sensitivities regarding issues including agriculture and agri-food products, such as canola, as well as seafood and electric vehicles.

The leaders also discussed a framework to deepen cooperation across a range of areas – from clean and conventional energy, to agriculture, manufacturing, climate change, and international finance.

Prime Minister Carney accepted President Xi's invitation to visit China at a mutually convenient time. He looks forward to advancing progress on these key issues between Canada and China and strengthening ties between the two countries.

