Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, on the margins of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to transatlantic security and NATO's collective defence. The Prime Minister thanked President Rinkēvičs for Latvia's continued hosting of Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed under Operation REASSURANCE – Canada's largest overseas mission.

To deepen these ties and reinforce transatlantic security, the Prime Minister announced Canada's extension of Operation REASSURANCE until 2031, with an increase of persistently deployed personnel up to 2,600. Operation REASSURANCE is a critical NATO mission that helps deter Russian aggression on NATO's Eastern Flank and fortifies our shared defence.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that Canada will join Latvia and Denmark as the third Framework Nation for NATO's Multinational Division North and looked forward to deepening cooperation with both partners to reinforce defence and security along NATO's Eastern Flank.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed strengthening the bilateral partnership, including through increased trade, investment, and defence industrial cooperation. Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada's membership in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, unlocking defence procurement opportunities. The leaders discussed the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank and its potential to strengthen Allied defence industrial production. Prime Minister Carney welcomed Latvia's support for the initiative and discussed opportunities to encourage broader participation.

The Prime Minister and the President reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine and underscored the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, while advancing efforts toward a just and lasting peace. They also exchanged views on regional security challenges, including hybrid threats.

Prime Minister Carney and President Rinkēvičs agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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