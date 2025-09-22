NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Kenya, William Ruto, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Ruto for Kenya's leadership in the United Nations Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti and reiterated Canada's steadfast support for greater stability and security in Haiti.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed deepening the bilateral relationship between Canada and Kenya, including through strengthened trade and investment partnerships.

The leaders will remain in contact.

