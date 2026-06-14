Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Ireland Catherine Connolly

WESTPORT, Ireland, June 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, during his bilateral visit to Ireland.

Prime Minister Carney and President Connolly reflected on the strong kinship between Canada and Ireland, rooted in shared history, common values, and enduring people-to-people ties. They emphasised the growing bilateral cooperation, including the progress made yesterday by Prime Minister Carney and Taoiseach Martin. They also discussed Canada and Ireland's commitment to multilateralism and how we can support the reform of institutions such as the United Nations.

Building on the two countries' shared heritage, the leaders looked forward to the launch of Canada-Ireland 180 next year. This initiative will mark 180 years since the emigration of over 100,000 Irish to Canada, fleeing the famine. Prime Minister Carney shared that Canada will contribute up to $2 million toward this initiative. Funding will support Irish and Canadian artists, celebrate culture and history, and empower festivals, galleries, and institutions to share stories.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Connolly for her hospitality – as well as all those in County Mayo and across Ireland – during his visit.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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