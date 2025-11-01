GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Carney and President Boric signed the renewed Canada-Chile Strategic Partnership Framework on areas such as critical minerals, clean energy, digital technologies, and polar and defence collaboration.

The leaders discussed the importance of advancing free trade and investment between their two countries, noting the success of the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA). Since the signing of the CCFTA, bilateral merchandise trade has nearly quadrupled. Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada as Chile's top foreign investor, with nearly $30 billion in foreign investment.

To this end, the Prime Minister shared Canada's ambitious new mission to double our non-U.S. exports in the next decade. The leaders discussed deepening their partnership in trade and critical minerals.

Prime Minister Carney and President Boric agreed to remain in close contact.

