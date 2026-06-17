Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz

ÉVIAN, France, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on the margins of the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor noted the significant, unprecedented cooperation between Canada and Germany across energy, critical minerals, and advanced technologies. In one year, Canada and Germany have signed new agreements on artificial intelligence, quantum, and battery technologies; launched the Sovereign Technology Alliance; and secured more than six new critical mineral partnerships. More recently, British Columbia's Ksi Lisims LNG has secured landmark agreements with German companies Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) and Uniper to supply low-carbon Canadian LNG every year to Germany.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor welcomed new investment partnerships between their nations, including two new partnerships in Manitoba involving Canada's Sio Silica, German company RCT Solutions, and other partners. The first will support a high-purity silica project, to extract 99.9%+ pure silica sand, highly valued for manufacturing solar panels and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and defence-related technologies. The second partnership will help build a fully integrated solar manufacturing hub.

The leaders also issued a joint statement on critical minerals.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz discussed the strong bilateral defence and security relationship. To make it easier for Canadian and German defence industries to partner, they announced the conclusion of negotiations for a new General Security of Information Agreement, which will unlock further defence procurement opportunities for Canadian businesses. Prime Minister Carney also underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

The leaders reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine and agreed on the imperative of keeping up pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. They discussed the situation in the Middle East, welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, and stressed the imperative of a durable peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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