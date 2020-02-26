Reaction of the AFNQL to the statement from the Premier of Quebec

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Gathered in assembly, the Chiefs of the AFNQL reiterate that First Nations are sovereign and that other governments should not impose on them laws that are not their own. They also stress that First Nations police forces have full jurisdiction over First Nations territories, which have never been ceded.

Right now, the situation in Kahnawake that governments must absolutely deal with is being exacerbated by the Government of Quebec, which continues to favour a confrontational and oppressive approach. This is a worrisome situation that could be faced by each of the First Nations represented at the AFNQL table.

More specifically, the Chiefs of the AFNQL denounce the attitude and words of the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, which demonstrate both his incomprehension and indifference to the fundamental issues of First Nations, as well as his obvious belief that white people's law is superior to that of First Nations. François Legault's irresponsible and cavalier attitude compromises the chances of a resolution with the First Nations and even represents a real risk for social peace.

Once again, the lessons of Oka have not been learned by other governments. Making it seem as though the Mohawk Nation members are armed is a step backwards, maintains fear and fuels anti-First Nations sentiments.

