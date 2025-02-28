Re-elected Ford Government Must Heed Voters and Invest in Public Health Care, says Ontario Nurses' Association

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) says that the re-elected Ford Conservative government, and all incoming Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs), must heed Ontario voters, the majority of whom cast their ballots for parties that campaigned on fixing the province's publicly funded and delivered health-care system.

ONA is calling on the Ford government to work directly with front-line nurses and health-care workers on a solid plan to properly fund, staff and restore Ontario's public health care.

"Despite Premier Ford trying to justify an early election to fight tariffs, he has won fewer seats than he did in 2022, while most voters supported parties committed to improving public health care," says ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "The fact that three major parties received more votes than the Ford Conservatives is a mandate for every MPP to get their priorities straight and focus on improving public health care for all."

The Ontario NDP, Liberal and Green parties all made platform commitments to improve access to health care and staff retention, including through implementing wage harmonization for nurses across health sectors, along with other measures to begin fixing the health staffing shortage and improve Ontario's public health care.

"I am proud of all ONA members who joined our Nurses Vote campaign and everyone in the province who voted to demand better," says Ariss. ONA's Nurses Vote campaign saw many dedicated and passionate front-line nurses and health-care professionals commit their efforts to making thousands of phone calls to talk about the issues and get out the vote.

"Doug Ford is on notice: The movement for better care among ONA members and in communities across the province will be an unrelenting force throughout his new term. We'll never give up the fight for our patients, residents and clients and for each other."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics, and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

