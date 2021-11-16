RD Furniture and Fairstone Partnering to Offer Flexible Online and In-store Payment Options to Quebecers

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, is now the provider of flexible point-of-sale ("POS") financing in Quebec's 34 RD Furniture stores.

With its exclusive POS digital financing platform, Fairstone PurplPay®, Fairstone provides RD Furniture customers with flexible, secure, simple and paperless financing and a credit decision in minutes.

"Partnering with Fairstone to offer flexible online and in-store payment options helps us meet our customers' evolving needs and deliver an unparalleled experience. We chose Fairstone for the simplicity and efficiency of its POS financing solution, and also for its support, its professionalism, and the fact that we share the same values," explained Isabelle Beauregard, President and CEO of RD Furniture.

"We are excited about this partnership, which is already allowing RD Furniture customers to benefit from a transparent and secure POS retail financing experience for online and in-store purchases. RD Furniture is a great asset to our growing network of retailers in Quebec," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice-President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading provider of lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada. It was named one of Montreal's top employers in 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

About RD Furniture

RD Furniture has a been a leader in furniture retail sales in Quebec since 2005. It does things differently by offering its customers a warm shopping experience with a no-frills approach. By reducing its operating costs and cutting out intermediaries, it can offer unparalleled prices on quality products from a number of world-renown companies. Although RD furniture focuses a large part of its activities on the sale of new and high-end furniture, it is also developing its own product lines in the furniture (Flexi), mattress (Loop) and household appliance (Alpha) sectors, with renowned manufacturers. Today, RD Furniture has more than 30 stores that are well established throughout Quebec. It employs more than 500 dynamic personalities. For more information: www.meublesrd.com/en

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Caroline Morin, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 833 461-2900

Related Links

https://www.fairstone.ca/

