OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The RCMP has released its first Federal Policing Annual Report, a comprehensive document that defines Federal Policing's unique and extensive mandate and highlights key accomplishments from 2021. Federal Policing is a core function of the RCMP, responsible for investigating the most serious criminal threats to Canadians, falling under three main priority areas: national security, transnational and serious organized crime, and cybercrime. This landmark document offers a glimpse into what this work looks like, breaking down each pillar of the Federal Policing program, showcasing success stories from last year, and outlining steps the RCMP has taken to ensure the program is equipped for future challenges.

Federal Policing plays a unique role within the RCMP. From securing Canada's borders to fighting transnational crime, safeguarding our national security while participating in international investigations, Federal Policing has a sweeping mandate that may not be as well understood as the RCMP's other responsibilities. This report is intended to raise awareness of this crucial program and its recent progress, detailing successful cybercrime investigations, major drug and illegal firearm seizures, participation in international peacekeeping missions, and much more.

Crime looks far different today than it has in the past. Modern technologies have enabled criminals to operate and connect in new ways, resulting in criminal activity that is sophisticated, borderless and extremely elusive. As these threats continue to evolve, so too must responses from police. This report highlights the ways in which Federal Policing continues to adapt to a rapidly changing environment, dismantling the tools and technologies that modern criminals have come to rely on and proactively addressing emerging threats. Part of that involves changing the structure of the program itself. Alongside operational achievements, this report outlines the innovative ways in which Federal Policing is making the most of its resources, whether realigning the program under a single national command structure or leveraging civilian expertise with the introduction of Civilian Criminal Investigator positions. Moves like this help ensure that Federal Policing has the right tools to fulfill its mandate, that these tools are used where they will have the greatest impact, and that the RCMP maintains the capacity that Canadians have come to expect from their national police force.

This is the first Federal Policing Annual Report, and it will not be the last. The RCMP is committed to raising awareness of this crucial program and keeping you informed of the work that Federal Policing is doing year after year. In the meantime, please take the time to read the 2021 Federal Policing Annual Report.

Quotes:

I am incredibly proud of what Federal Policing was able to achieve in 2021, making significant progress in all areas of our program in spite of operational challenges. By outlining each piece of our unique mandate, we hope this report will help Canadians better understand our role in protecting them from the most serious criminal threats.

Mike Duheme, Deputy Commissioner Federal Policing

While keeping Canadians safe is our foremost priority at Federal Policing, we also recognize the importance of keeping the public informed of the work that we do. The 2021 Federal Policing Annual Report is a major step forward for our program, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to public engagement and setting a standard for greater transparency in the years to come.

Sean McGillis, Executive Director, Federal Policing Strategic Management

As modern technologies continue to transform the criminal world, police agencies must be nimble and responsive to change. This landmark report demonstrates Federal Policing's ability to adapt to a shifting threat landscape, ensuring that we are well positioned to take on today's crime and the crime of the future.

Bonnie Ferguson, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Policing Criminal Operations

Quick facts:

Federal Policing targets the most serious criminal threats to Canadians, including national security, transnational and serious organized crime, and cybercrime.

Key Federal Policing achievements from 2021:

Project OLUNAR, a successful cybercrime investigation between the RCMP and FBI, resulted in the seizure of 719 bitcoins (worth an estimated $34 million at the time) and the return of $2.8 million to Canadian victims

The RCMP established two new foreign posts in Lagos, Nigeria and Tokyo, Japan , supplementing ongoing efforts against transnational and serious organized crime, cybercrime, and child sexual exploitation

The RCMP finalized plans to stand up the RCMP Operations Coordination Centre (ROCC), a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the RCMP's ability to manage and monitor significant events



The RCMP recommended the addition of five new entities to Canada's Criminal Code terrorist listing

The RCMP introduced Civilian Criminal Investigator positions to Federal Policing to diversify its workforce and ensure they have the expertise to fight modern crime

