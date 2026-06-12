RCMP re-open Musical Ride Visitor Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officially re-opened the Musical Ride Visitor Centre on June 11, 2026, welcoming visitors back to a newly renovated space dedicated to one of Canada's most iconic traditions.

The re-opening was marked by a special celebration featuring a Musical Ride performance, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and Parks Canada unveiling an historic plaque.

Adjacent to the Musical Ride's stables in Ottawa, the Visitor Centre offers an opportunity to explore the history, heritage and traditions of the Musical Ride, including its unique role within the RCMP. The newly renovated facility has videos, interactive displays and historic artifacts. Guided tours are also available.

"We are proud to welcome the public back to our Visitor Centre," said the Musical Ride's Officer in Charge, Superintendent Sébastien Brillon. "This space offers people a chance to connect with our history and traditions, and to learn more about the skill and dedication of our riders and horses. We look forward to sharing this experience."

Every Musical Ride demonstration showcases the precision and teamwork of riders and horses performing intricate cavalry drills set to music. The Musical Ride Visitor Centre enhances the experience by providing an engaging look behind the scenes.

When in Ottawa, visitors are encouraged to stop by the Musical Ride Visitor Centre at 1 Sandridge Road to learn more about this longstanding RCMP tradition and to experience a piece of Canadian heritage firsthand.

About the RCMP Musical Ride

Harkening back to a time when Canada was patrolled by police officers on horseback, the Musical Ride is a symbol of RCMP tradition, honour and pride. Performances began as a way for police officers to entertain themselves while improving their riding skills. They have been entertaining audiences in Canada and around the world for more than a century.

For more information about the Musical Ride's Visitor Centre, please visit their website:

https://rcmp.ca/en/corporate-information/musical-ride/stables-and-visitor-centre

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/06/4353910

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

For media enquiries, please contact: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected]