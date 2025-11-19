OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the FBI Operation GIANT SLALOM, US authorities issued a series of indictments for a range of serious charges including drug trafficking, murder, conspiracy to murder and continuing a criminal enterprise. This is the result of information-sharing and active partnership between the RCMP and the FBI.

Seven of these individuals were arrested in Canada this week by local Canadian law enforcement at the request of US authorities, pending extradition.

The RCMP and FBI worked together for 24 months to target this Mexican cartel-linked criminal network. This network has been moving large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from Central and South America via the United States to Canada and overseas. It also has been commissioning murders across North America, and laundering significant proceeds of crime.

The alleged leader of the network, Canadian Ryan Wedding, remains at large. He is wanted by the United States and Canada on separate charges.

The FBI also announced today an increase in the maximum reward for the capture of Wedding, who is also on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list, of up to $15 millionUSD. This is for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding, who also goes by the names:

"Giant"

"Public Enemy"

"El Jefe"

RCMP Federal Police and Canadian law enforcement partners supported the FBI, which led the investigation.

"International cooperation, such as our involvement in Operation Giant Slalom, is vital to our ability to stay ahead of organized crime. The RCMP and its international law enforcement partners work together closely, regularly sharing knowledge, technical expertise, and intelligence to enable us to collectively target the most serious organized crime groups that threaten our countries - no matter where they are operating in the world." – Commissioner Mike Duheme, RCMP

"Whether you're a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted. Ryan Wedding controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world and works closely with the Sinaloa Cartel. We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled." - United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi

"The RCMP and the FBI have been working together over the past 24 months in an integrated fashion to pull the police work needed to get to this indictment. We acted as a crucial link between the US and Canadian law enforcement. This is what International Policing is all about – providing critical support to both domestic and international partners, enhancing the RCMP's visibility, reach and influence internationally, while ensuring cross-cutting and timely situational awareness. And all with the end goal of protecting the safety and security of Canadians." – Liam Price, Director General, International Special Services

"Organized crime extends beyond borders and is constantly developing new ways to thwart the law. The results of these indictments demonstrate the positive impacts that these police services can have on public safety in the US and Canada when we target the highest priority criminal threats operating at the transnational level. Partnerships, such as the one with the FBI, allow us to join forces to disrupt criminal activity. Together, police services work tirelessly to reduce drug trafficking in Canada and elsewhere in the world and destabilize the illicit activities of organized crime groups." – Chief Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand, Director General, Serious and Organized Crime

Appeal to the public

Any member of the public with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Wedding is asked to contact the FBI by phone (voice, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or text) at +1-424 495-0614. If you are located outside of the United States, you may also visit the nearest U.S., Canadian, or Mexican Embassy or Consulate. If you are in the United States, you can also contact the local FBI field office.

Do you have information on the illegal activities of individuals or groups of individuals? Contact the RCMP or your local police department.

