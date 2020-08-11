OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many families, including children, spending time in isolation. With more kids at home and online, predators are noticing and taking advantage. Canada has already reported increases in the number of cases involving online sexual exploitation of children.

But the problem of child exploitation extends far beyond Canada's borders. And as international borders eventually begin to re-open again, keeping children and youth safe from predators - both online and off - remains a top priority.

Today, the RCMP is taking another step to help stop sexual crimes against children and bring transnational child sex offenders to justice by signing an agreement with the Dominican Republic's National Police.

This partnership will build on the existing relationship between the two countries to fight against atrocities such as the sale of children, child prostitution and pornography, trafficking and other forms of child sexual abuse.

Specifically, the two countries will work together in areas such as:

Coordinating and executing joint investigations;

Exchanging information on suspects;

Helping in the identification of child victims;

Protecting the rights of child victims during and following investigations and;

Sharing expertise and training in preventing and fighting crimes against children.

This partnership marks the RCMP's third international agreement to help protect children from sexual abuse. In 2018 and 2019, the RCMP signed similar agreements with Cuba and the Philippines.

Quote

"This Agreement will further enhance the great collaboration between the RCMP and our colleagues from the Dominican Republic. Sexual offences committed against children are among the most deplorable of all crimes and often cause long term negative impacts for its young victims. By working together, we can help keep children safe and bring the offenders to justice."

— Stephen White, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, RCMP

Quick Facts

The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), was created in response to the growing and disturbing crime of online child sexual exploitation.

Rates of online child sexual exploitation continue to increase every year. In 2019, the NCECC received 102,967 reports of online child sexual abuse, a dramatic 1106% increase since 2014. This was a 68% increase from last year.

Offenders convicted in Canada of a child sexual offences, must notify a Provincial or Territorial Sex Offender Registration Centre of any international travel and of any duration.

of a child sexual offences, must notify a Provincial or Territorial Sex Offender Registration Centre of any international travel and of any duration. Within the RCMP's Behavioural Sciences Investigative Services (BSIS), the High Risk Sex Offender (HRSO) Program assesses Canadian sexual offenders for their risk of recidivism. As per the provisions of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) , when an individual is identified as being "high risk" for recidivism, BSIS will share their information with foreign law enforcement for the purpose of prevention.

, when an individual is identified as being "high risk" for recidivism, BSIS will share their information with foreign law enforcement for the purpose of prevention. Under the Criminal Code, specifically, sub-section 7 (4.1), a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada may be charged in Canada for a sexual offence against a child committed in a foreign country.

Associated Links

Link: rcmp-grc.ca/75623

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Contact information: Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations, [email protected]