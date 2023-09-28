OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting Monday, October 2, through Wednesday, October 11, the RCMP, in collaboration with PSPC's GCSurplus, is hosting its online horse auction. This auction serves as an opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire surplus horses from the iconic Musical Ride and the esteemed RCMP Breeding Program.

The RCMP Breeding Farm produces some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada for the Musical Ride. And, while all of the horses are of excellent bloodlines, not all of them meet the Musical Ride's specific criteria or requirements.

Six horses of various ages, skills, training levels and temperament are expected to be sold at this year's auction, and bidding starts at $5,000.

To register for the auction, go to: https://www.gcsurplus.ca/mn-eng.cfm?snc=ss

"Our breeding program is known as a world-class breeder of Hanoverian horses, and we're proud of the strong and even-tempered horses we breed. We often get emails from past buyers that mention just how adjusted our horses are in their new homes. Our horses have an excellent reputation."

— Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Officer in Charge, Musical Ride and Heritage Branch, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses since 1939.

In 1942, the RCMP's Breeding Program was established formally in Fort Walsh, Saskatchewan before relocating in 1968 to its current 140-hectare location in Pakenham, Ontario .

before relocating in 1968 to its current 140-hectare location in . The RCMP's Breeding Program maintains stringent requirements for size, conformation, temperament and colour, which are as important as substance and stamina to withstand the demands of national and international touring of the RCMP Musical Ride.

The breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest horses in Canada .

. The RCMP Breeding Program is known around the world as a world-class breeder of Hanoverian horses. Hanoverians are extremely versatile in all equine disciplines and are a well-known sport horse.

The Musical Ride is composed of a troop of police officers, their horses and the officer in charge. It consists of the execution of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music. Its first recorded public display was in Regina, Saskatchewan , in 1901.

, in 1901. The Musical Ride tours every province on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country are given an opportunity to see them perform.

RCMP horse breeding program

