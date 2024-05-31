LONDON, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - On Thursday May 30, 2024, regular members, civilian members and public service employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Central Region, were recognized for their years of exemplary service and continued dedication to Canadians.

The recipients of the Long Service Awards were recognized for all of those occasions where they went "above and beyond"; displaying courage, bravery, tenacity, patience, and good judgement. They also recognize the actions that make up a long career of honourable service and good conduct.

In addition to the Long Service Awards, the following awards were presented with distinctive honours:

30 members and employees from the Kitchener Transnational & Serious Organized Crime Unit were recognized with a Regional Commander's Unit Commendation for Outstanding Service for their work on Project OBANEBERRY – a multi-agency drug investigation which resulted in the arrest of three people responsible for importing 1.5 tonnes of cocaine into Canada.

20 members and employees were presented with a Commanding Officer's Certificate of Appreciation for their work on project OPUS – a large project involving restructuring of Federal positions.

A/Commr. Matt Peggs, Central Region Commander remarked, "Collectively, you have made Central Region a better place for our employees, the public we serve, and have led positive change towards the modernization of our organization. The long service medals, coins and clasps represent your dedication and resilience for the exceptional service that you have provided over many years."

Quick Facts

Originally created by King George V in 1934, the RCMP Long Service Medal is awarded to Regular Members of irreproachable character who have reached milestones in their number of service years.

The Long Service Medal is the oldest continually awarded honour within the Canadian honours system, and the first created specifically for Canadian service within Canada .

. The first presentation of the Long Service Medal was held in Ottawa in March 1935 , in the Cartier Drill Hall.

in , in the Cartier Drill Hall. In 1981, the program was expanded to include Civilian Members and again in 2002 to include Public Service Employees.

Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service Employees are recognized at the milestone of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

