LONDON, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - On Thursday, November 17, 2022, regular members, civilian members and public service employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) O Division, were recognized for their years of exemplary service and continued dedication to Canadians.

The recipients of the Long Service Award are employees who have performed their duties in a manner which is truly "above and beyond." Their actions bring credit to themselves and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The award is presented in recognition of all those occasions where the recipient had to display courage, tenacity, patience and good judgement and honour all those actions that make up a long career of exemplary service and good conduct.

In addition to the Long Service Awards, the following employees were presented with distinctive honours:

Karen O'Dell, Kathryn Burdan, Mimma Curcio, Leslie Eeley, Samantha Giuliano, Angelo Kaldis and Ron Wiley - O Division Procurement, Contracting and Materiel Management Unit, received a Commanding Officer's Unit Commendation.

Staff Sergeant Tim Laurence, received a Commanding Officer's Commendation for Outstanding Service.

Sergeant Doug Schiffner, was awarded a Commanding Officer's Commendation for Outstanding Service.

On behalf of the Office of the Fire Commissioner of Alberta, Staff Sergeant William Eros was presented with the Alberta emergency services medal.

"Thank you for your outstanding effort and commitment in keeping our communities safe across Canada." Assistant Commissioner Jodie Boudreau proclaimed, "I am proud of each and every one of you and it is my pleasure to have the honour of handing out the long service awards to the recipients today who are being honoured for exceptional service to Canada."

Quick Facts

Originally created by King George V in 1934, the RCMP Long Service Medal is awarded to Regular Members of irreproachable character who have reached milestones in their number of service years.

The Long Service Medal is the oldest continually awarded honour within the Canadian honours system, and the first created specifically for Canadian service within Canada .

. The first presentation of the Long Service Medal was held in Ottawa in March 1935 , in the Cartier Drill Hall.

in , in the Cartier Drill Hall. In 1981, the program was expanded to include Civilian Members and again in 2002 to include Public Service Employees.

Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service Employees are recognized at the milestone of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

Group photo of the recipients of the RCMP Long Service Awards and distinctive Commendations that were presented in London, Ontario on November 17, 2022.

