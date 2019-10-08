RCMP lays charges against two individuals following cyber-attack

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, as part of a criminal investigation Project "Abalone", the RCMP's National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team arrested and charged Nana Koranteng and Jesiah Russell-Francis of Montréal, QC, following their alleged involvement in a significant cyber-attack. The two accused will appear in court in relation to unauthorized use of a computer, fraud over $5000, conspiracy to commit fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, identity theft, and identity fraud.

Project "Abalone" began in 2018 after the RCMP was notified of a cyber-attack in which some of Bell customer accounts were breached and personal information was consequently stolen. In the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified as they were using a number of stolen accounts to fraudulently purchase goods online.

"This is a textbook example of a hacking case where the suspects were using stolen personal data to purchase hardware material. I'm proud of the work of our investigators as they worked diligently with our partners to prosecute these crimes which have an impact on our country's economic well-being."

- Alexandre Beaulieu, Acting Officer in Charge of the RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team at National Division

This case highlights the importance of partnerships with law enforcement agencies and private sector organisations, which are key to solving crimes. The National Division Cybercrime Investigative Team was created in 2016 and has successfully conducted several investigations in collaboration with international partners, local law enforcement and federal government agencies. The RCMP is determined to fight cybercrime in all its forms, wherever it takes place. We are actively pursuing efforts to prevent, detect and deter any illegal activity that threatens Canada's integrity and reputation.

