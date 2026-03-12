FORT ERIE, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region charged three Canadian residents after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized multiple forged Canadian passports at the Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie, Ontario. The investigation started after the individuals were referred for a secondary examination when returning to Canada after taking a wrong turn towards the bridge to the USA.

During a secondary examination, CBSA border services officers located six forged passports, equipment consistent with the production of forged documents, about $24,000 worth of US and Canadian currency, approximately 84 credit cards, debit cards and gift cards, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The CBSA arrested the three subjects and seized the forged documents, currency, cards and other materials related to the alleged offences. The RCMP's Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit then took over the investigation and charged Domenico Cherubini (51) of Granby, Quebec, Minh Nguyen (40) of Montreal, Quebec and Christian Ndizeye (33) of Montreal, Quebec with:

Did knowingly possess a forged document, to wit: six forged Canadian passports as if it were genuine contrary to Section 368(1) of the Criminal Code.

Did possess 84 credit/debit cards knowing that the said cards were obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence contrary to Section 342(1) of the Criminal Code.

Did, by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means defraud various Canadian banks of money exceeding five thousand dollars contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

"The successful outcome of this joint operation reflects the professionalism and vigilance of our frontline officers and our strong partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency. The interception of these forged documents and related materials underscores the critical role our agencies play in protecting Canada's borders and safeguarding the integrity of our identification systems. We remain committed to working collaboratively to detect, disrupt, and investigate criminal activity that threatens the safety and security of our communities." - Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge, Federal Policing – Central Region Border Integrity

"This seizure of fraudulent documents and the resulting charges demonstrate the complex nature of protecting our borders and the CBSA's role in disrupting criminal activities. Through continued collaboration between the CBSA and the RCMP, we remain committed to combating identity and financial fraud and safeguarding the integrity of Canada's border." -Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system .

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

