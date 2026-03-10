CORNWALL, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 12, 2026, a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)–led initiative, in partnership with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, resulted in the arrest of two suspects, along with the significant seizure of contraband products and an associated vehicle.

Multiple indicators consistent with illicit activity led officers to suspect that a pickup truck was involved in contraband smuggling. Members of the CRTF conducted a stop of the vehicle in Cornwall, Ontario where they seized the contraband products and proceeded to arrest both occupants without incident.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigators seized the following:

7,160 tins of nicotine pouches with an estimated retail value of $198,815

945 boxes of Blackwood Cigars with an estimated retail value of $131,544

The vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of the seizures, Kyden Jacobs (21) of Hogansburg, New York and Sakyah Diabo (19) of Akwesasne, Ontario were arrested for unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001. They also face three additional charges:

Evasion of duties, contrary to section 153(c) of the Customs Act

Possession of illegally imported goods, contrary to section 155 of the Customs Act

Smuggling, contrary to section 159(1) of the Customs Act

Both individuals were released on an Undertaking and are due to appear in court on March 26, 2026. The charges have not yet been tested or proven in court.

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, CBSA and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted U.S. partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

Quotes

"The movement of illegal tobacco across our borders threatens both community safety and the integrity of Canada's border security system. These types of criminal activities exploit our ports of entry, contribute to organized crime and put our neighbourhoods at risk. The RCMP remains committed to working closely with our border partners to intercept these threats and safeguard the communities we serve."

-- Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge, RCMP Cornwall Detachment



"Border officers are the first line of defence against cross-border crime. By intercepting these contraband tobacco and nicotine products, they help stop potential proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity. We will continue working alongside our Cornwall Regional Task Force partners to stop bad actors and keep our communities safe."

-- Joey Mackenzie, Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Fast Facts

Contraband tobacco refers to illegal tobacco products that are smuggled, counterfeited, or sold without appropriate taxes or health regulations. Its effects are widespread, impacting public health, public safety, government revenue, and the broader economy.

Revenues from contraband tobacco often support organized crime activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and firearms smuggling. Smuggling networks engage in violent activities and corruption, increasing risks to the public and law enforcement agencies.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

