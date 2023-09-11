OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The heart and soul of the RCMP are its people. On Sunday, September 10, 2023, employees and honoured guests came together to honour the fallen at the RCMP National Memorial Service. This event, held annually on the second Sunday of September, honours regular members, special constables, auxiliary constables and civilian members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Family, friends, dignitaries and RCMP employees from across Canada came together to pay tribute to the fallen at a memorial parade on Sunday morning. On parade were troops of cadets, RCMP officers from across the country, veterans, the RCMP Pipes and Drums, as well as the cadet band.

This year, three names were added to the Honour Roll and Cenotaph; Cst. Shaelyn Yang, Cst. Vernon Myles Genaille and Cst. Harvinder Singh Dhami. These additions bring the total number of fallen members to 249 since the creation of the North-West Mounted Police in 1873. Each dedicated RCMP employee lost in the line of duty leaves an everlasting mark, not only on those who served alongside them, but on their families, loved ones and the people of Canada. The RCMP National Memorial Service and Cenotaph provides a place and time for friends, family and RCMP employees to reflect on their courage, service and sacrifice.

The RCMP National Memorial Service is available on the RCMP Depot Division YouTube channel.

Quotes

We will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice and vow to keep their legacy shining at Depot. It is the home to the Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book, and Memorial Wall. Depot is the place that connects all Mounties, past, present and future and we are honoured to stand here together to share the memory of our fallen with friends, families and colleagues.

Chief Superintendent Sylvie Bourassa-Muise, Commanding Officer, Depot Division

It's so important that the RCMP honours those who selflessly gave their lives serving their country. The RCMP National Memorial Service helps ensure that we never forget their service, sacrifice and commitment to protecting the people of Canada.

RCMP Commissioner, Mike Duheme

Backgrounder

The RCMP National Memorial Service is an annual event hosted at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division, on the second Sunday of September. This day marks the dedication of the Cenotaph, which was unveiled at Depot on September 8, 1935, and includes the enduring tradition that began in 1876 when RCMP members, auxiliary members, cadets and veterans would parade to honour their fallen comrades on Sleigh Square.

