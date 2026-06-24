RCMP Federal Policing - Eastern Region charges St. John's man after CBSA intercepts prohibited device being imported into Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region has laid charges against a 38-year-old St. John's man after RCMP officers seized a number of prohibited weapons and firearms from his residence in November 2025.

On November 6, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted investigators at the RCMP's Atlantic Serious and Organized Crime unit in St. John's that CBSA officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario had intercepted a package from an international shipper destined for St. John's. The package contained a device prohibited under the Criminal Code.

RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region identified the intended recipient as 38-year-old Lee Ballett of St. John's. On November 20, 2025, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at Ballett's home with assistance from CBSA Criminal Investigations and the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Emergency Response Team. That search resulted in the location and seizure of firearms, prohibited devices, weapons including edged weapons and brass knuckles, and other property.

On Wednesday, June 24, RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region charged Ballett with:

Unauthorized Importing or Exporting ( Criminal Code )

) Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device – two counts ( Criminal Code )

) Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – five counts ( Criminal Code )

) Possession of a Substance - Schedule III ( Controlled Drugs and Substances Act )

) Keeping, Acquiring or Disposing of Goods Illegally Imported ( Customs Act )

) Smuggling into Canada (Customs Act)

RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region extends a special thanks to its external investigative partners, including the Canada Border Services Agency, for assistance provided in this investigation.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media contacts: Strategic Communications and Media Relations, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945