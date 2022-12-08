OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 10, come join Mounties in the National Capital Region (NCR) to Cram the Cruiser and help bring a wave of happiness to children at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) who are spending the holidays in the hospital. This event will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 3900 Innes Road in Orleans.

In its fifth year, the NCR Cram the Cruiser is a collective effort to collect new and unwrapped toys for CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army.

Once again this year, there will be a lot of exciting features to see, including:

the Emergency Response Team with their tactical armoured vehicle

police cruisers (kids can sit inside and talk to Santa through a radio channel)

RCMP and Ottawa Police Service officers

Police Service officers bomb disposal robot

children's gift bags handed out by Mounties

While bringing smiles to children who participate, this holiday season community event also contributes to the wellness of many other children.

"The RCMP is proud to be a part of this great community event. Cram the Cruiser is an opportunity to give back and make a difference in the life of a child," says acting Chief Superintendent Mitch Monette of the RCMP's Protective Operations. "This is a time of the year for us to do our part to help make the holiday season more joyful for the children in our community who need our support and compassion most. This event would not be the great success it is year after year without the support of our trusted sponsors."

Media are welcome to this event for a photo opportunity, and an RCMP spokesperson will be on site. Mounties will be delivering the toys to Toy Mountain in the Place d'Orleans shopping centre around 3:45 p.m. that day.

