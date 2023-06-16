LONDON, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has charged a former employee of the Government of Canada with Fraud against the Crown and Breach of Trust.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) filed an official request with the RCMP for assistance regarding an individual who was allegedly abusing his position as a government employee and public officer. The RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations unit (SII) took the lead in the investigation.

The investigation revealed a pattern of an employee of ISED knowingly taking advantage of his position and benefitting from information obtained through the course of his official duties. These include allegations that the suspect recommended purchases to a company of his own creation, totalling $256,523.48, and obtained $231,603.48 in government funds.

Marc Primeau (age 48) of Long Sault, Ontario is facing the following charges:

Between February 1, 2016 and September 28, 2018 , while being an official, in connection with the duties of his office did commit fraud or a breach of trust contrary to Section 122 of the Criminal Code .





and , while being an official, in connection with the duties of his office did commit or a breach of trust contrary to Section 122 of the . Between February 1, 2016 and September 28, 2018 , did have in his possession property, namely funds obtained from the Government of Canada , of a value exceeding five thousand dollars knowing that all or part of the property was obtained or derived directly from the commission in Canada of an offence punishable by indictment contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code .





and , did have in his possession property, namely funds obtained from the Government of , of a value exceeding knowing that all or part of the property was obtained or derived directly from the commission in of an offence punishable by indictment contrary to section 354(1) of the . Between February 1, 2016 and September 28, 2018 did, while being an officer or person acting in any office or employment connected with the collection, management or disbursement of public money did by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means defraud Her Majesty of an amount of money exceeding $5,000 contrary to subsection 80(2) of the Financial Administration Act .





and did, while being an officer or person acting in any office or employment connected with the collection, management or disbursement of public money did by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means defraud Her Majesty of an amount of money exceeding contrary to subsection 80(2) of the . Between February 1, 2016 and September 28, 2018 did, by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means defraud the public of money of a value exceeding five thousand dollars contrary to subsection 380(1) of the Criminal Code.

The first appearance will take place at the Ottawa Ontario Court of Justice, located at 161 Elgin St, Ottawa, Ontario, on July 25, 2023 at 09:00 a.m.

Fast Facts

O Division's Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) focuses its expertise on sensitive and international investigations that may pose a threat to Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic, and social integrity.

If you believe a public official is abusing their authority, please contact the RCMP at 1-855-253-7267.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations Email: [email protected]