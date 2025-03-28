RCMP celebrates graduates of the Indigenous Pre-Cadet Training Program

REGINA, SK, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, at the RCMP Academy, the Indigenous Pre-Cadet Training Program (IPTP) troop celebrated the completion of the 2025 spring session with a graduation at Depot.

Candidates arrived at Depot from across the country to take part in this three-week program designed to give First Nations, Inuit and Métis people a first-hand look at a career in policing.

The program began with a visit from C/Supt. Chris McGillis, the Acting Commanding Officer of Depot Division and a blessing from Knowledge Keeper of Treaty 4, Mr. James (Jim) Pratt.

Throughout their training at Depot, participants learn about various RCMP career specializations, cultural diversity, policing techniques and meet with Indigenous RCMP officers from across Canada. Many of these RCMP officers and mentors also took part in the IPTP program.

Much like cadets enrolled in the Cadet Training Program, the IPTP troop lives in dorms, dines in the mess, and upon completion of the program, they take part in a graduation ceremony. They also have a big sibling troop, that act as mentors and guides during their time here at the RCMP Academy.

Once candidates have completed the program there is ongoing support and guidance if they choose to continue through the RCMP's police officer application process.

For more information on the IPTP program, please visit: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/indigenous-pre-cadet-training-program

Quotes:

"It's the RCMP Depot Cadet experience that provides Indigenous candidates an opportunity to gain insight and understanding to pursue a career within the RCMP," says Sergeant Vernon Hagen.

"Furthermore, the IPTP program builds the confidence of Indigenous candidates since they know that if they were to join the RCMP, they would have the skillset to complete the regular Cadet Training Program on their journey to becoming a Regular Member of the organization."

