RCMP arrest two individuals in relation to Cocaine Importation

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 29th, 2019, Customs officials at Paris Orly Airport intercepted a shipment containing approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine concealed in spice bags. This shipment originated from a consignor in French Guiana (South America) and was consigned to an address in Hamilton, Ontario. This shipment was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for further investigation.

On October 10th, 2019, RCMP officers attended a business establishment in Hamilton, Ontario where two females were arrested as they left the business property with the shipment in their possession.

Renee Verlint (50 years old) and Denise Lam (44 years old) were charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada - contrary to Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA);

- contrary to Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking -contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

Possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the CDSA ;

; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada – contrary to the CCC.

Lam was released on bail on October 18th, 2019, her next court appearance is November 20th, 2019 in Hamilton. Verlint remains in custody with a following court appearance on November 20th, 2019 also in Hamilton.

"Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes, and communities. The RCMP looks beyond the Canadian borders to where threats originate and works closely with its international partners, to disrupt international drug trafficking networks." stated Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the trafficking of Cocaine or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: For media inquiries contact: Cpl. Louise SAVARD, RCMP Media Relations, RCMP "O" Division, 905-876-9709, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

